Speed restrictions in place, Route 147 reopens and scattered power outages continue

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a snow emergency briefing Tuesday in Harrisburg and talked about the snow storm, power outages, and a harrowing trip to Danville for one child.

Most the Governors remarks centered on the storm, but he also said a 23-month-old child in need of emergency heart surgery was escorted by state snowplows and troopers, to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Gov. Wolf said the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Geisinger, some 80 miles apart.

In the rest of his briefing, he said more than two feet of snow fell. There have been no major prolonged road closures, but state officials say travel conditions remain treacherous, with winds picking up and temperatures dropping.

Route 147 was closed in both directions due to a snow slide in the area of Brush Valley Road in Upper Augusta Township. The road reopened around midnight.

Power outages were scattered, while more than 500 flights combined have been cancelled at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh international airports.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph on many interstates and expressways in eastern Pennsylvania. Highways have reopened to all types of motor vehicles, but speed restrictions remain in place on Interstates 80 and 180.