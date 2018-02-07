Speed Limit Restored on Route 15, I-80 and I-180 in North Central PA

Montoursville, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restriction in place on Route 15 and Interstates 80 and 180 in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, the speed limit on Route 15 and Interstates 80 and 180 was reduced today to 45 mph. The speed limit has been restored to the usual posted limit.

Motorists should continue to drive with caution due to freezing conditions that continue to exist throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at twitter.com/511PAStateColl or twitter.com/511PANortheast.