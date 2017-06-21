Special addition to Union County Fourth of July

LEWISBURG – This year’s celebration of the 4th of July Lewisburg is going to be a special one. David Wisnia, a Holocaust survivor, is coming to The Valley.

Wisnia will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 23rd Annual Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade Saturday. Union County Veterans Fourth of July committee member Barbara Spaventa, “I was absolutely blown away by his story, and I thought it would be a wonderful addition to our parade this year to really show what communities united is about.”

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a flyover then the parade. After the parade Wisnia will then sing the national anthem at Bucknell Grove following the parade. The celebration continues Sunday at 2 pm. at Bucknell’s Rooke Chapel, where Wisnia will sign his book and give a lecture.

He’ll also sing songs he wrote while imprisoned in the Auschwitz concentration camp, “One his skills was a musician. His voice was beautiful. He sang his first concert at seven years-old in Poland. So the Nazis kept him alive by giving him extra rations to entertain them. So the voice that we will hear…he will be singing our national anthem…and it was that voice that inevitably saved his life.”

Wisnia will also sign his book and allow photographs with attendees. For more information, visit unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com.