Speaker series on substance abuse continues Monday

LEWISBURG – Another opportunity in The Valley to learn more about substance abuse. The Drug and Alcohol Task Force of Union and Snyder Counties invites you to the next part of a five-month speaker series on topics surrounding substance abuse. This month’s speaker is Genelle Sweetser. She’ll be talking to children about addiction. The event will be held at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Professional Office Building in Lewisburg. It will run from 7-8 p.m. Admission is free.

From now through December, the takes force will welcome a different speaker each month to share experience and professional expertise on the various issues regarding substance abuse. For more information email Misty Yoder at myoder@union-snydercaa.org or call 570-374-0181. (Matt Catrillo)