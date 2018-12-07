Southern Columbia football wins ninth state title

HERSHEY – The Southern Columbia football team has won an unprecedented ninth state championship. The Tigers won another state title with a 49-14 win over Wilmington in the PIAA Class 2A championship Friday at HersheyPark Stadium.

It’s also the second straight state title for Southern Columbia. The game was a rematch of last year’s state title game. Along with the win, Tigers also tied Jeannette High School with a state record for scoring at 860 points.

With the game tied at 14 at the half, Southern Columbia pulled away in the second half, outscoring Wilmington 35-0. Gaige Garcia led the Tigers with five touchdowns on the day. His brother, Gavin, finished with two touchdowns.