SHAMOKIN DAM – Some counterfeit money turned up in the Valley last month and Shamokin Dam police are looking for clues. Police today tell us, it was January 23, two women used counterfeit money at two businesses. The fake $100 were used to buy some some items at the stores. Anyone with information is asked to call police. We’ve posted a picture of the women, who are considered ‘persons of interest, on WKOK’s Facebook page.