Some Valley high schools to participate in National Walk Out

LEWISBURG – Students at some Valley schools are planning to participate in a national movement honoring the victims of the tragic Florida school shooting. Students at Lewisburg and Selinsgrove High Schools are planning to participate in the National Walk Out March 14 at 10 a.m. The movement is being organized by Women’s March Youth EMPOWER Group.

At Lewisburg, students reportedly will be allowed to walk out of school and stand in silence for 17 minutes honoring each of the 17 victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That is not sitting well with everyone, one concerned parent, Alf Siewers, says there are many concerns among parents, “One of my concerns in this is this has been all decided on without community input, and there are students and parents who are planning on not having their kids attend school March 14 for various reasons.”

Siewers also says students participating in the walkout will be credited for attending school that day. He says if students either decided to stay home or are kept home by parents because of this, they shouldn’t be penalized, “If the district is going ahead with this, they really need to address the issue of if there are parents and students who have safety concerns, or who disagree. To be fair, they should allow those students not to attend school that day.”

At Selinsgrove, students are planning to walk out and form a circle in front of the main office for their 17 minutes of silence. No other information has been provided, but Superintendent Chad Chors tells WKOK while the district is not organizing the event, it is working with student leaders to make sure the walkout is done appropriately and safely. Lewisburg superintendent Dr. Steve Skalka called WKOK’s On The Mark program Monday, and he’ll be a guest on the show Tuesday.