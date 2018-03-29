Some serious charges thrown out in PSU frat case: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – A judge has thrown out involuntary manslaughter and some of the other most serious remaining charges against 11 of the former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge’s hazing-related death last year. It’s the second major blow to the prosecution’s case. District Judge Allen Sinclair on Wednesday threw out nearly 300 new or refiled counts but allowed some alcohol and hazing-related charges to stand.

Felony counts that carry the lengthiest prison sentences were tossed at a prior hearing. All 11 former members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face additional charges that were previously allowed to stand. Prosecutors are still reviewing the cases of 15 other frat members charged in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza suffered fatal head and abdominal injuries the night of an alcohol-fueled pledge bid acceptance ceremony at the fraternity house.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania high school rifle team has received thousands of dollars in donations since the school board refused a grant from the National Rifle Association. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board raised $6,750 and turned it over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign that Democratic state Rep. Maureen Maddenhad started Monday night had reached more than $5,200 Wednesday, passing its $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant. The board voted 6-2 against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian’s sexual assault retrial. The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in suburban Philadelphia. Cosby’s lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O’Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

They first demanded O’Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an “advocate for assault victims.” O’Neill presided over Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown. Authorities say the 25-year-old called emergency services March 20, claiming she was having a complication with her pregnancy. The ambulance drove the woman and her male companion from Latrobe to her hometown of Greensburg, where she was placed in a hospital room for examination.

Police say the woman walked out of the emergency room before she could be examined. The woman gave her name and address to first responders, and police traced her to an apartment where she was hiding in the attic.

Police have charged with woman with theft of services, which carries an $800 fine. Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford says it would’ve been cheaper if the woman just called an Uber.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it is shutting down a type of advertising product that allowed marketers to use data from people’s lives outside of Facebook to target them on the platform. The information includes categories like home ownership and purchase history and is collected by some of the world’s largest data brokers such as Acxiom, Epsilon and Experian.

Facebook’s product marketing director Graham Mudd said in a statement that shutting down the feature over the next six months “will help improve people’s privacy on Facebook.” The program allowed specific targeting of audiences using offline data about them in the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., Australia and Japan.

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha’s Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.

Bassett says the filmmakers used “nearly every room of her home for their porn production purposes,” including her bedrooms, sofas, dining room table and laundry room appliances. Bassett says the “highly disturbing discovery” has caused her emotional and psychological distress. The lawsuit was filed against the adult film company, Mile High Distribution Inc., and several individuals. Jon Blitt, Mile High Media’s vice president of sales, didn’t immediately respond to an email on Wednesday.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s job for a day. Sununu on Wednesday announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women’s History Month. Applicants must answer the prompt “If I were governor for a day, I would … ” via either a written response of fewer than 250 words or a one-minute video.

Written responses can be emailed to GovernorForADay@nh.gov or sent to the governor’s office. Video submissions must be sent as private messages to Sununu’s Facebook messenger account. Sununu says the goal is to ensure the state’s next generation of leaders feels empowered to lead. The contest is a partnership with Girls Inc., Girl Scouts and Granite Girls State. The deadline is April 30.

PROSPECT, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise. The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking “Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000. Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise’s social channels. The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a ‘superfan.’

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest Broadway musical to land on live TV will be a little different this time. For one thing, it’s being broadcast on Easter Sunday, not Christmas. For another, producers are bucking the trend toward more complexity by offering a stripped-down version of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper lead the cast on Sunday of what director David Leveaux is promising will be something “very unpackaged, not neat, quite raw.” The actors will be augmented by a 32-piece band — including a mobile, all-woman string quartet — and 1,500 people will be in the audience, surrounding the action and interacting sometimes with the performers. The stage will be just 2 feet above a mosh pit.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso’s chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms three hours later. The Pensacola News Journal reports 29-year-old Crystal Gail Amerson thought food poisoning was responsible for the stomach pains that woke her up early Sunday, unaware that she was actually 37 weeks pregnant.

An ambulance arrived hours later, as the pain escalated. Her second son, 19-inch 5-pound Oliver James, soon entered the world in the back of the ambulance en route to the hospital. Amerson says she’s never felt many pregnancy symptoms and didn’t notice much weight gain. Although the Chinese food was absolved of blame, Amerson says she may never look at it the same way again.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 111 Orlando 104

Final Cleveland 118 Charlotte 105

Final Philadelphia 118 N-Y Knicks 101

Final Minnesota 126 Atlanta 114

Final Memphis 108 Portland 103

Final Boston 97 Utah 94

Final L.A. Clippers 111 Phoenix 99

Final L.A. Lakers 103 Dallas 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Florida 3

Final OT Washington 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Final Arizona 3 Vegas 2

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Baltimore 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas 3:35 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 4:00 p.m.

L-A Angels at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Miami 12:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved