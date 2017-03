Details as of 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday-

Montoursville, PA – Due to drifting snow, PennDOT has closed the following roads in Montour and Columbia Counties:

Montour County: Route 2016 (Schultz Road) west of Route 642 in Hemlock Township.

Columbia County: Route 4019 (Derrs Road) to Route 4017 (Columbia Hill Road) in Madison Township.

Columbia County: Columbia Hill Road to Rishels Camp Road in Madison Township.