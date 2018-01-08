Some new contracts approved for new Northumberland County Prison

SUNBURY – Future Northumberland County Prison inmates will be paying for some services which will benefit them. Sam Schiccatano, chair of the Northumberland County Prison Board said the board signed contracts for inmate phone and email services that won’t cost the county any money, as the services are paid by the inmates. And he said the county will receive a percentage of the fees associated with the services.

Schiccatano also says that money will be used for benefit of inmates at the new prison is scheduled to open this summer. Specifically, he said the county will enter into contracts with IC Solutions for prisoner phone services, email, and video conferences. The county also agreed to a contract with Keefe Group for inmate commissary and banking services.