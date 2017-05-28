Moms group fighting gun violence in The Valley

SUNBURY – A new branch of the bi-partisan grassroots organization called “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” is making noise in The Valley. The group says they are trying to bring sensible changes to gun laws in not only our state, but the country.

Group member Sara Phinney Kelley, “For me, as a mom, this is the kind of thing that I’m not doing for myself, I’m doing it for my child. When you’re thinking about the next generation, you’re thinking about what’s going to make them safe, and they can’t do the work yet. So that’s our job, to try to keep our kids safe.”

Kelley and Dr. Steva Stowell-Hardcastle were on WKOK’s Sunrise recently talking about this organization, and some events they have coming up. They are an all volunteer group, with both moms and dads involved.

They were in Harrisburg for their “Lobby Day” recently supporting Senate bill 501 that’s in the State Senate that addresses these domestic violence situations. Dr. Stowell-Hardcastle said “This is a bill that would bring Pennsylvania up to a Federal level of protection for families; women, children, men who might be in a domestic abuse situation.”

The bill would require someone with a PFA against them, to turn over their guns to a law enforcement agency. The local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be having an event on Saturday June 3 in Lewisburg at Hufnagle Park where they will walk the new rail trail, have a picnic, and wear orange, “Gathering and wearing orange and remembering all the victims of gun violence. Not just domestic abuse, but this is an issue here in The Valley, it’s an issue all over Pennsylvania and all over the country.”

You can go to MomsDemandAction.org and or listen to their interview at WKOK.com.