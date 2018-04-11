Some disappointment in this month’s job numbers

SUNBURY – The numbers are in from last month regarding unemployment, and those are lower than expected. The US Labor Department reported a total of 103,000 new jobs were created last month.

President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Bob Garrett says it’s been a tense time economically, “Slightly disappointing…on the other hand, the economy is just a wild fire out there, and frankly we were a little bit concerned if we had another block buster report like we had last month, what that would do to the markets later today. The markets are jittery to begin with, all this talk about trade wars, etc.”

Garrett says one factor that should help job numbers rise again, especially here in the Valley, is when the upcoming construction season gets underway, “We think in this Valley, nothing ever gets stopped from being built, but in the real world, because we have the thruway and the power plants, etc, the construction industry is just now coming back up. March as we know was an unusually wintery March. I think we’ll see it come back up when the April numbers come up a month from now.”

You can hear more from Garrett on the job discussion from Friday’s On The Mark at WKOK.com.