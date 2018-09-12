Some confusing details from former Evan doctor in Teichman trial

LEWISBURG – A former Obstetrics Chair at Evangelical Community Hospital continued her testimony as the hospital’s legal battle with Dr. Fred Teichman’s claim of wrongful termination continues. During her testimony in Union County Court Wednesday, Dr. Maria Fullna-Jornet had confusing details as to how she handled Dr. Teichman prescribing a drug for an Amish woman with twins, one suffering a fetal death.

During cross examination, Dr. Fullna-Jornet said she didn’t think the drug should be used, calling it “criminal” and wrote a letter reprimanding Dr. Teichman. But then she says she never discussed the case with Dr. Teichman.

When asked again about calling Teichman’s actions “criminal“ by Teichman’s attorney, Dennis Abramson, Fullna-Jornet says she meant it in a different way when speaking in Spanish. She says she used the term “criminal” as a broader way of calling it “reckless.” In deposition testimony prior to the trial, Fullna-Jornet was quoted as calling Teichman “reckless” in prescribing the drug.

Dr. Fullna-Jornet also said Dr. Teichman was trying to “play games” with nurses when trying to schedule a caesarian section for the woman. But after saying that, Dr. Fullna-Jornet said it wasn’t uncommon for other doctors to play games with nurses. She said the situation with Dr. Teichman was different because she had seen him in that situation before.

Proceedings continue Wednesday in Union County Court.