Some charges dropped against Sunbury police officer

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police officer Jamie Quinn was taken off the hook Wednesday morning when 3 of the 5 counts against her were dropped by the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s office. The charge of failing to report suspected child abuse was withdrawn and two charges or hindering apprehension were dismissed.

45-year-old Quinn of Kulpmont will still have to face two charges of theft of services in Columbia County Court.

The State Attorney General says these charges all stem from an incident where Officer Quinn allegedly did not report that a city owned cellphone turned up in the hands of some students at Line Mountain School District. There the students were transmitting sexually explicit pictures on it, and there is evidence, the teens were told by Quinn to delete the images and deny it–if questioned. (Christopher Elio)