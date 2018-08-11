Some big changes to Lewisburg’s proposed Non-Discrimination Ordinance

SUNBURY – The controversial proposed Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance has been revised and a draft is now being circulated among some Lewisburg borough council members. Among the changes, it will be called a ‘Human Relations Ordinance’ and the ‘Human Relations Commission’ will include a representative from the business community.

Jordi Comas, a Lewisburg borough council member was on WKOK’s On The Mark Friday unveiling the changes. While he says the entire ordinance isn’t ready for public debate, that day will come soon. He said despite the controversy, it’s been an open and worthwhile project, “I’m sort of a lead author, but I’ve had help from Luis Medina, who is on borough council, other borough council members individually given me suggestions and feedback and I want to underscore that, that’s very normal.”

Other changes he says, is there is now a much clearer description of the religious exemption which was always part of the proposed law. Additionally, he said, while it is not new, he wanted to emphasize mediation is the only enforcement tool and the associated commission will have one person from business.

Comas said he’s heard from one family who will welcome the new law, “Their son, who’s in his 20’s and is openly gay, didn’t feel like that was something he could share as a teenager while living in Lewisburg and would never consider moving back here, unless something like this passed. That’s one of the main goals, is that it very clearly signals that Lewisburg specifically takes very seriously the civil rights of its citizens.”

Comas said another noteworthy exception is, the ordinance would not apply to any visits or transactions, such as renting a room, which would happen in your home. Comas said a borough council committee meeting scheduled for August 16 to discuss the proposal has been postponed, and no new date or location has been chosen.