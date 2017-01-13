Social media helps cops apprehend armed robber

MILTON – The apprehension of a suspect in a Milton armed robbery was done through good old-fashioned police work and modern technology. Cpl. Dan Embeck of the Milton police said they had a lot of help in following the suspect’s trail after he robbed the Fuel-On station January 8, “In this particular case, everyone worked together, the public, the police and we were able to apprehend this person. It was basically a trail and once that robbery is committed, the person leaves and that trail starts. We’re playing catch up trying to catch that person and because the public, through social media mostly and also the phone calls, helped out we were kind of able to jump ahead along that trail to the point where we caught up. Once we caught up, we took him into custody.”

After the robbery, Cpl. Chad Lehman immediately put surveillance photos on the department’s Facebook page. The public responded, “We were getting messages on our Facebook. Different people thinking, ‘This is who I think it looks like,’ just throwing names out there which, whether they’re right or wrong, it’s a huge help to us and it allows us to see that people are willing to help and get involved.”

According to Cpl. Embeck, more than twenty officers from multiple counties participated in the search that ran into the early hours of Sunday morning, “We had officers staged in locations to just monitor a perimeter for a very long time, and there were no complaints. We had officers doing a foot search and it was really cold and really windy, there were no complaints. Officers whose shift was over, but they were still there helping and that’s commonplace for law enforcement and how we help each other.”

Police dispatchers also played an integral role in the investigation, “Quite frankly, they probably have the toughest job of trying to coordinate all of those police units, take all the calls that come in, disseminate those to the officers, trying to get the proper officers to handle those complaints, and in the meantime, make sure every officer is safe.”

The suspect, Luis Rolon-Acosta, is charged with two felonies including robbery and persons not to possess a firearm. He was arrested January 9 at a hotel in Lewisburg.