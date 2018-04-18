Snydertown fatal: drugs taken, witnesses say man fled with weapon

SNYDERTOWN – Some new developments from last week’s fatal accident on Snydertown Road that claimed the life of a Shenandoah woman. In an affidavit submitted to WKOK, witnesses told Stonington state troopers they saw a man with a gun enter the woods off Snydertown Road moments after the crash, according to a search warrant. The warrant also says state police also seized two plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana and a digital scale.

Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley told WKOK the woman, 21-year-old Kaylee Pukiewicz, died to due blunt force trauma from the April 11 accident.

The warrant says a witness, after first flagging down help, told troopers he saw a man “suddenly appear” standing near the vehicle that had overturned. The man identified as 36-year-old Christopher Weston was seen bleeding from his ear and ran into the woods after becoming agitated. He was later taken into custody and then to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for treatment of injuries. Troopers have not said if they recovered a gun and Weston has not been charged. The investigation continues.