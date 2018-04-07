Snyder County’s Emergency Services affected by Verizon problems

Non-emergency lines down at Snyder County 9-1-1

SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Emergency Services is affected by a Verizon problem affecting telephone lines. A dispatcher at the county 9-1-1 center tells us, the non-emergency and administration lines are down at the communications center.

They advise residents with non-emergency calls to go ahead, under these circumstances, and use the 9-1-1 lines to reach dispatchers.

The reason for the Verizon problem isn’t known, the dispatcher said they have not summoned any volunteers for any fires or crashes Friday night or Saturday morning.