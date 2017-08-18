Snyder County woman sentenced for shooting incident

MIDDLEBURG—A Snyder County woman has been sentenced for a shooting incident that happened last October. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced Friday that 32-year-old Jennifer Boop has been sentenced for the shooting incident that wounded her then-boyfriend, Brandon Doan.

President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Boop to 186 days to 24 months and gave Boop credit for the 186 days she had already served in jail. During the sentencing hearing, Doan asked for leniency for Boop and said he believed the shooting was accidental. Boop entered no contest pleas to assault, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime.

The incident happened during an argument in the bedroom of their Troxeville home in October of 2016. Doan grabbed Boop and smashed a piece of pizza into her face. Boop then grabbed a handgun and shot Doan in the side. Boop claimed she did not intended to shoot Doan, but just want to scare him. DA Piecuch said in a statement, “This is obviously a complicated case. We are pleased that Mr. Doan survived and that the Defendant was held accountable for her reckless actions.”