Snyder County Routes 11 & 15 rest area closed today and tomorrow

PORT TREVORTON – Motorists in Snyder County are advised that the McKees Half Falls Rest Area on Route 11 northbound in Chapman Township will be closed beginning at 6 AM on Wednesday, June 7 and will remain closed until approximately 5 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

During the closure, a contractor will be removing dead or dying trees. The rest area will be fully opened by Thursday evening, June 8 for weekend travelers.

