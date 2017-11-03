Snyder County purchases building in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG– Snyder County now owns one of the buildings near to the courthouse in Middleburg. The Snyder County Commissioners voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting to purchase the vacant M&T Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Middleburg.

Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz, “One of the main reasons we looked at the building is we had a number of people from the community ask us to consider purchasing the building, and when you think about it proximity and location is everything. It will afford the county more parking spaces.”

The county had money budgeted for the purchase of the building so they won’t have to borrow the month. Kantz says the county will also allocate funding in next year’s budget to make renovation to the building, “We are going to be talking to architects to look at the uses of the space to make sure we plan for twenty years in the future. It’s not just about what the commissioners want, or what anyone department wants, it really is about what makes the most sense from a building layout perspective for the county and its residents.”

Kantz says the county will take possession of the M&T Bank building before the end of the year. (Sarah Benek)