Snyder County prison inmate charged with smuggling

SELINSGROVE – A Shamokin woman, who was incarcerated at the Snyder County Prison, is facing smuggling charges for allegedly bring illegal drugs into the lock-up. 29-year-old Brittany Tovey is facing felony contraband charges for bring the drugs into the prison.

The Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch says she ‘body carried’ the drugs into the lock-up back in May. She is also one of the individuals arrested earlier this year in Snyder County when the state attorney general rounded up a number of local methamphetamine suspects.