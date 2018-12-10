Snyder County Prison Corrections Officer harassed by inmate

PENN TWP – More charges for a Snyder County man who is already in jail. The Snyder County Prison inmate was arraigned after spitting in the face of a Corrections Officer. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred November 25 around 1:30 p.m.

Troopers say the inmate, 42-year-old Jeffrey Miller of McClure, twice spit in the face of a female corrections officer as she was locking him in his cell. Miller was arraigned in district court and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled at an unknown date.