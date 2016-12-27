Snyder County passes budget with no tax increase

MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Commissioners have passed a $19.8-million budget for 2017 with no tax increase. The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the budget on Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Malcolm Derk said, “We are grateful again that this year we will not have a tax increase. There is money in the budget for a two percent wage increase for employees. And, there is a considerable amount of funds for infrastructure spending, such as replacing some HVAC systems at the Snyder County East building and working on some of the building maintenance issues that really need to continue.”

Derk talked about staffing in the county, “We will have no net increase in staff, but we will be moving some contracted employees to payroll employees in the public defender’s office. There will be a second assistant public defender that will be on staff, rather than a contract.”

Derk expanded on benefits for county employees, “Insurance, of course, we did see an increase this year. Initially the insurance company proposed an over 16 percent increase. We were able to work with the insurance company and change a few of our co-pays to reduce that to about 13.2 percent over last year for insurance.”

The budget also includes $38,000 for four county recycling drop off locations in Penn Township, Freeburg, Spring Township and Franklin Township. The money, along with a grant, will enable the recycling centers to remain open, despite a fee being charged by Lycoming County for hauling of recyclables. (Ali Stevens)