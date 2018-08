SELINSGROVE – A night of fun in Snyder County will have to wait until later in the week. According to its Facebook page, Snyder County Night Out has been postponed due to rain. It will now be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at East Snyder Park.

The event is sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition for Kids. The goal of the event is to strengthen the community to provide kid-friendly activities focused on safety and wellness. For more information visit SCC4K.org