Snyder County Night Out offers helpful information

SELINSGROVE – A big event for kids in Snyder County is coming this week. Mike Piecuch, Snyder County District Attorney and chairman of the Snyder County Coalition for Kids, joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about the mission of the coalition, “Right now our priorities are drug abuse, pro-social opportunities, and anti-social behaviors. So that’s kind of a nerdy way to say we wanna make this county the best place possible for kids to grow up.”

Piecuch also discussed the details of the Snyder County Night Out event and what will be offered for kids, “We’ll have bounce houses, we’ll have other activities and games. Free food for everyone who attends and of course, the core of the event is to connect our communities with local law enforcement and first responders. And of course, being right before the start of school it’s a great way to kick off the school year with health and safety tips for kids.”

The Snyder County Night Out event will take place next Tuesday, August 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the East Snyder Park near Selinsgrove. To donate or learn more information about the coalition, visit www.scc4k.org. Hear more at WKOK.com.