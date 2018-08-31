Snyder County man sues county DA over 1st Amendment rights

SELINSGROVE – A Snyder County man is suing the Snyder County District Attorney, claiming his First Amendment rights have been violated. PennLive.com reports Vincent Stoops, who identifies himself as an independent journalist, claims DA Mike Piecuch blocked Stoops access to his public Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Stoops filed the suit Wednesday in U.S. Middle District court seeking an injuction to undo the actions. Piecuch told PennLive he has not seen the complaint so he couldn’t comment on it.

Stoops claims the DA uses the Facebook account to distribute news about his office and Twitter as a channel for communicating with the public. Stoops says his access to both was blocked in August 2016 after Piecuch and he had a social media discussion in which Stoops criticized the DA’s policies.