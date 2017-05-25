Snyder County man guilty of indecent exposure

MIDDLEBURG — A little over eight months after 59-year old, Gary Lee Strawser, stood before a young clerk at a retail store in Richfield, Snyder County, and exposed his genitals, he was standing before a jury of his peers as they found him guilty.

DA Mike Piecuch made the announcement on Wednesday that Strawser of Watsontown was convicted for indecent exposure and open lewdness for his actions on September 20, 2016. It took a jury of five women and seven men only 30 minutes to deliberate the verdict.

Judge Louise Knight deferred sentencing until a presentence report can be prepared by the Snyder County Probation Department. (Christopher Elio)