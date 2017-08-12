Snyder County man convicted of molesting 12-year-old girl

MIDDLEBURG – A Millmont man has been convicted for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 2015. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch issued a statement regarding the conviction of 36-year-old Michael Hoskins. Piecuch said, “I am grateful that the jury heard the victims voice and validated it with their verdict so the defendant will be held accountable.”

After a one day trial Friday in Snyder County Court, Hoskins was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure, and open lewdness. Hoskins was convicted based on four incidents that occurred near the Village of Penns Creek between June and September of 2015. The victim was 12 years old at the time.

Bail was set at $25,000 and Snyder-Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock ordered Hoskins to undergo an evaluation by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. Hoskins is expected to be sentenced in about 90 days.