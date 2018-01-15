Snyder County man charged with felony sex crimes last year

LEWISTOWN—A Middleburg man was arrested and arraigned on nearly 30 child sexual assault charges last month. The Lewistown Sentinel reports that 30-year-old Joshua Martin was arraigned December 21, on 28 charges related to sexual assault of a 15-year-old. State police say the teen told authorities about the sexual contact that occurred as the two drove around Mifflin County.

Martin is facing a series of felony statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual contact charges, as well as unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He is jailed in the Mifflin County Correctional facility on $250,000 bail.