Snyder County DA: Both Gillisons died from carbon monoxide

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County District Attorney is out with new information on the tragic deaths of a father and daughter in Snyder County earlier this year. DA Mike Piecuch said in a statement Monday, 41-year-old Donovan Gillison, and his daughter 15-year-old Jada Gillison, both died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

WKOK first told you the day after the March 21 deaths on Fisher Road in Monroe Township that investigators were focusing on a car that was left running in the basement garage of the home. Piecuch says, why the car was running is not known, but the deaths have been ruled accidental.

The DA thanked the county coroner Bill Pheasant, and state police and all others involved in the tragic case and he again extended condolences of the Gillisons many friends and family members.