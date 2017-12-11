Snyder County courthouse open again after bomb threat

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County courthouse is now open after a bomb threat was made this morning. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says the courthouse was evacuated after a bomb threat was made around 9:45 Monday morning.

Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman is heading the investigation, and a state police bomb detection dog was brought to the scene this morning.

Route 104 and Route 522 were both closed coming into the borough shortly after the threat was reported. All roads and the courthouse are now open. We will give you updates on what happened this morning in Middleburg when information becomes available.