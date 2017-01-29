Snyder County Conservation District receives DCNR Grant

HARRISBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District has received a major grant from the state. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect local streams.

The funds will go toward the construction of 18 acres of buffers along waterways in the Lower Central Susquehanna Watershed in Snyder County. The goal is to filter runoff, control erosion, and improve fish habitat in local waterways.

Commissioner Joe Kantz said, “While we want to help clean up the Bay, we are even more concerned with helping to preserve our local streams and the surrounding communities. This grant will help us protect one stream from its headwaters to the Penns Creek.” (Alex Reichenbach)