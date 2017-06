SNYDER COUNTY – Two Valley leaders are heading to the White House in July. The Daily Item reports Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz and Malcolm Derk accepted a White House invitation from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for a daylong conference.

The conference takes place Thursday, July 13 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. Commissioners from across Pennsylvania have been invited. No other Valley commissioners have said they will attend.