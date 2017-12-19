Snyder County Commissioner leaves public service to take job at SU

Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk is leaving county service to work for Susquehanna University. This is a developing story, here is the full text of his announcement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Malcolm Derk

Dec. 19, 2017

Commissioner Announces Departure

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk has announced plans to leave

public service. Derk will resign as a member of the Snyder County Board of Commissioners to

assume a new role at Susquehanna University. The resignation will take effect on January 19,

2018.

Derk detailed his plans to President Judge Michael Hudock in a letter dated December 19. In the

letter, Derk expressed a sense of gratitude to the people of Snyder County for supporting his

efforts to serve the community. “I am thankful to the people of Snyder County for electing me

and giving me this opportunity. Serving as a member of the Snyder County Board of

Commissioners has been a privilege and honor. Over the past ten years, I have worked hard to be

a faithful steward of the programs and resources entrusted to my care.”

First elected in 2007, Derk is now serving in his third term as commissioner and will have

completed ten years of service this January. Prior to his service as commissioner, he served six

years on the Freeburg Borough Council.

Derk remarked that he is most proud of the elected officials and staff that provide residents with

quality constituent services. “We have a great deal to be proud of. As I reflect on my time in this

office, I look back with a profound sense of gratitude. We are incredibly fortunate to work

alongside so many dedicated county employees and elected officials. Each of our jobs are linked

in a web of service to our community. I am grateful our team of colleagues work together to

advance the needs of our citizens. Our effectiveness and success as elected officials is

unmistakably linked to the competency and commitment of each member of our team. I am

thankful for the people that make our county a great place to work and live.”

Derk and his colleagues accomplished a number of highlights as a board of commissioners,

including:

• Prioritizing over $3 million in Community Development Block Grants toward water and

sewer upgrades in the communities of Middleburg, Penns Creek, Beavertown, McClure,

and Freeburg;

• Reducing the county’s debt from over $7.5 million to less than $2 million;

• Regionalizing 911 services with Union County;

• Bringing the county prison to 100% compliance in Department of Corrections

inspections;

• Fully funding pension obligations, moving the total fund from $11 million in 2007 to

over $27 million today;

• Improving County-wide recycling efforts;

• Approving the debt-free purchase of the former M&T Bank building in Middleburg for

county office space;

• Upgrading county-owned buildings without incurring debt;

• Working with the conservation district to improve county waterways through riparian

buffer projects, and;

• Assuming county management of Faylor Lake for conservation and recreation purposes.

Derk remarked, “The accomplishments that define my tenure are not mine alone. Each of the

successes of the past ten years are the result of the collective efforts of our team of elected

officials and county staff. I am proud of what we accomplished together.”

Derk hopes interested candidates will step forward and express a willingness to serve. He also

pledged to work with a replacement to guarantee a smooth transition. “Our community remains

in good hands with the people that serve in county government and I am optimistic for our

future.”

Derk will assume the role of Director of Grants and Foundation Relations at Susquehanna

University. “The role will allow me to partner with faculty to advance meaningful research

opportunities for students. I look forward to working with foundation partners to support student

scholarships and President Green’s interest in expanding access to a Susquehanna education.”

Derk is a 2005 graduate of Susquehanna University.

####