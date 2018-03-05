Snyder Co. Commissioner Kantz announces re-election bid

SELINSGROVE – One of the Snyder County Commissioners says he will be seeking reelection next year. Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz announced his 2019 re-election bid over the weekend. Kantz plans to seek the Republican nomination in next year’s primary. Kantz was first elected Commissioner in 2007.

He’s says announcing now to quell “false assumptions floating around in political circles.” Kantz says he is running in hopes to see the completion of many projects underway with the same smart budgeting he says county residents have grown accustomed too

Kantz says he was recognized by Governor Tom Wolf in 2017 with the Governor’s Excellence Award. Along with serving as Commissioner Chairman, Kantz leads other boards including County Salary Board, Prison Board, and Election Board.