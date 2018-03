Snowfall delivers an inch or so of new powder to Valley

UNDATED — The Central Susquehanna Valley has received an inch or more of snow from the latest winter storm. Local roads are all passible, and there are a few delays on our Winternet computer listing at WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spring nor’easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region. The bulk of the snow and sleet is predicted to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

Widespread power outages are possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph). Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.

In Philadelphia, where wind-whipped snow fell on Tuesday, restaurant server Katy Halbeisen called the early-spring storm “pretty lame.”