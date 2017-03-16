Snow removal tonight in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Public Works Department will be removing snow from some city streets tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow will be removed from Chestnut Street, Walnut Street and South Fourth Street from Chestnut to Spruce Streets.

The snow removal will take place from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. All vehicles must be removed from these areas and failure to do so will result in the vehicles being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The city thanks the public for their cooperation. (Ali Stevens)