Snow removal tonight in parts of Sunbury

SUNBURY –You will need to be mindful of where you park overnight in Sunbury. The city will be removing snow from all metered streets starting tonight from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday. Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from the metered areas.

Snow removal will be done at Second Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street; Fourth Street from Chestnut Street to Woodlawn Avenue; Fifth Street from Chestnut Street to Woodlawn Avenue; Sixth Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Market Street, and all of Market Street from Front Street to 10th Street . Vehicles not removed may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. (Matt Catrillo)