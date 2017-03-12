Snow is on the way for the Central Susquehanna Valley

SUNBURY – A foot of snow is possible for the Valley Monday evening through Tuesday. WKOK’s AccuWeather calls for heavy snow is coming to the region with the potential for more than 10 inches of snow for the Middle and Lower Susquehanna River Valley.

Snow will begin Monday evening, with the heaviest snow Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. It will also be windy with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Snow will taper off on Tuesday evening. We have AccuWeather at WKOK.com. (Ali Stevens)