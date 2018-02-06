2″ to 4″ of snow tomorrow, snow emergency for Kulpmont

KULPMONT – With winter weather heading for the Valley, the Kulpmont borough has already announced a Snow Emergency for Wednesday. Mayor Nicholas Bozza announces the parking ban will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday along Route 61/Chestnut Street.

It will remain in effect until snow stops and is plowed back to the curb by PennDOT. Violators will have their vehicles ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Wednesday’s AccuWeather forecast is calling for two to four inches of snow, changing to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service predicts up to a 10th of an inch of ice is expected. Snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours of Wednesday, changing over to other wintry precipitation in the mid-afternoon.

