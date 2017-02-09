Snow and winds bring power outages to the region

UNDATED – Windy and snowy conditions have caused some power outages this morning in the Central Susquehanna Valley. Teri MacBride is spokesperson for PPL, “So we do have some outages on the system. As of 6:30 this morning, it’s about 940 customers without power.”

MacBride said, “Due to the snowstorm, we are working as quickly and safely as possible. There are some treacherous road conditions out there, which means it takes a little bit longer for our crews to assess the damage and reach the repair locations.”

However, she says the good news is PPL has been working to make power outages less frequent and shorter in duration, “Installation of some of the latest technology, smart grid devices and generally updating our equipment to modern standards, and also installing stronger poles and so on, customers are experiencing about 30 percent fewer outages today than they did 10 years ago. And, if you experience an outage, the duration is also shorter.”

MacBride says as always, if you are experiencing a power outage, you should report it by calling in or going online to www.pplelectric.com and click report an outage. (Ali Stevens)