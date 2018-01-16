Snow: 2-4″ prediction affects schools, slows morning commute

UNDATED – AccuWeather says today’s snowfall will total 2-4 inches and will make travel difficult on untreated surfaces. You can look at the full AccuWeather forecast here.

Here is WKOK’s snowfall forecast from meterorologist Heather Zehr, “Today and tonight, snow at times, mainly this afternoon and evening. Total accumulation 2-4 inches with slippery travel.”

PennDOT and local, township, municipal, and private crews are out doing the initial work on the light snowfall.

Some school districts, citing their ultimate concern for the safety of students, parents and staff, cancelled school for the day and will use a school make up day. You can read the full Winternet list at WKOK.com.