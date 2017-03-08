Smoking in bed starts a fire in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Someone smoking in bed triggered a fire at a home on North Fourth Street in Sunbury Tuesday evening. Seven people lived in the home at 135 North Fourth Street, but were not at home at the time of the fire.

Fire Chief Russ Wertz tells us an ash from a cigarette fell on a mattress and started a fire on the first floor of the home. The fire started soon after the person smoking left the home. Someone on the street saw the fire and called 911.

Tracy Houdeshell and her boyfriend lived in the home with four children and a friend. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and is staying in a hotel. Moderate damage was reported and there were no injuries. (Ali Stevens)