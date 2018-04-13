Small fire hits Northumberland business Friday

NORTHUMBERLAND— A fire has hit a Northumberland business Friday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications says a fire started just before 4 pm on the roof of Bimbo Bakeries on Hanover Street in Northumberland. They say a blower motor caught fire on the roof and was quickly extinguished by volunteers. The building did not sustain any damage to the interior and they were not baking at the time of the fire.

Crews from Northumberland, Point Township, Upper Augusta, and Shamokin Dam fire departments assisted on the scene.