Local Ag-Business ‘Legend of Success’ talks of nurturing people

LEWISBURG – Elvin Stoltzfus has achieved big business success with his small local business. He was on WKOK’s “On The Mark” recently talking about his secret to success is people, “My passion is relationships, people. When you help somebody, they help you, meaning that it’s very fulfilling for yourself as well. I think that’s what life’s about.”

Stoltzfus preaches the concept of “Servant Leadership,” “The servant leadership concept, it means you’re not building an empire around yourself, you’re building an empire around helping people and sharing your faith. That’s what energizes me is being involved with people, relationships, just doing what I can to help the community be a better place.”

Employees at Pik-Rite are trained to do everything at the plant, but with an aging population, or inexperienced millennials entering the workforce, Stoltzfus was asked how he deals with those that may not be qualified to build a wide range of customized heavy duty equipment, “Our policy here has always been, we look at attitude over aptitude. We feel that anyone with the right attitude can learn if they want too.”

At the end of it all, what Elvin Stoltzfus attributes his success too is a philosophy that anyone can adopt, “When we start being happy is when we stop trying to be happier. In other words, be happy in the situation you have today and doors will open for you.”

Pik-Rite is considered a small business by conventional standards, but Elvin Stoltzfus has achieved big success, and has big ideas for the future of his business. To hear the entire round table interview with Elvin Stolzfus of Pik-Rite, go to WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)