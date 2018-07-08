Slight delays for some drivers on Route 147 near Northumberland

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT says they’ll be some slight delays and a change in the traffic pattern for motorists going through a CSVT construction zone on Route 147. Monday, the CSVT bridge contractor in Point Township, Northumberland County will begin changing traffic patterns.

PennDOT says the work is along Route 147 between Ridge Road and Lahr’s Road in Point Township. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane and concrete barrier will be set so one of the CSVT bridge piers can be constructed near the highway.

They say there will be slight delays while traffic will be reduced to a single lane ‘under flagging’ while the traffic shift is being implemented.