Slain US Marshall has Valley ties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The US marshal killed in Harrisburg Thursday has local ties, he was from Northumberland County. 45-year-old Christopher Hill, an 11-year veteran of the Marshall’s service died at a hospital in Harrisburg. He was a 1990 graduate of Warrior Run High School, a US Army veteran, a husband and father of two.

Authorities say Hill was part of a team of officers serving a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats. The man who shot him was fatally shot by marshals serving a warrant in early Thursday morning.

Meantime, investigators are still working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania’s capital city. Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor.

They say Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police. The county coroner says Hill died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Another member of the fugitive task force also was shot and wounded.