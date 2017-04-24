Skate Fest happening this weekend at the Lewisburg Recreation Park

LEWISBURG— The Lewisburg Skate Club may be the only school based skate club in the state and this Saturday they will be holding their annual Skate Fest. Van Wagner, teacher in the Lewisburg School District and two students from the skate club were recently on WKOK Sunrise.

Shelby is the treasurer of the skate club and spoke about their upcoming event saying, “ this Saturday is going to be Skate Fest from 2-6 p.m. at the Lewisburg Skate Park. We are going to have some winnings from Timber Skate Shop, Gilson(snowboards) and you have chances to win a free deck and a whole bunch of over stuff. There is going to be a can food drive.”

The food drive will benefit the Lewisburg area food bank. Students plan this event to show what a positive force skate boarding is. Shelby says their skate club meetings are the highlight of her week, “ it’s like the best day of the week when we have skate club, because you get to hang around with some of your friends, you get to learn something new about something you love and I think that’s why I love it so much.”

The Lewisburg High School Skate Club meets once a week to skate but they also do community service projects. Last year club members cleaned and painted the skate park at the Lewisburg Recreation Park. You can hear the whole interview from WKOK Sunrise online at WKOK.com (Sarah Benek)