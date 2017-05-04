Annual Susquehanna River cleanup this Saturday

SUNBURY—As you walk along the Susquehanna River these days, you might see plastic bottles, trash and even boating equipment washed up along the shore…this is why the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project began. The clean-up is a volunteer based non-profit organization now that organizes annual river cleanups in the Valley.

Zach Stotter, Coordinator says this year’s cleanup is happening this Saturday. “This weekend we are conducting our sixth annual river cleanup from Lewisburg to a little below Sunbury. The main effort will occur below Sunbury at the Sunbury boat launch starting at 9 am where volunteers will work on foot, picking up garbage and debris and sorting it, and we will work until about 1 pm.”

Stotter says the group is hoping for a lot of volunteers to help this Saturday. To become a volunteer you can register online at susquehannacleanup.com. The Susquehanna River has been named several times as a “most endangered river.” (Sarah Benek)